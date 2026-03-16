Vietnam braces for flight cuts from April after China, Thailand ban jet fuel exports

HANOI: Vietnamese authorities have warned the country's aviation industry to prepare for potential flight reductions from April after China and Thailand halted exports of jet fuel due to the Iran war, increasing the likelihood of shortages.

Vietnam imports more than two-thirds of its jet fuel needs, with 60 per cent coming from China and Thailand, according to documents from the aviation regulator and importers seen by Reuters.

"There are risks of jet fuel shortages for Vietnamese airlines from the beginning of April and the following months," the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said in a Mar 9 document sent to the ministry in charge of transport.

It said airlines should review their plans, especially for domestic routes, and instructed airport operators to prepare additional parking space for Vietnamese carriers "in case they have to cut down on operations due to lack of aviation fuel".

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Vietnam has also seen reduced supplies from Singapore, the document showed.