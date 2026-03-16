Trump warns NATO, presses China to help reopen Strait of Hormuz: Report

US President Donald Trump warned NATO of a “very bad” future if allies do not help open up the Strait of Hormuz and said he may also delay a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in comments published by the Financial Times on Sunday (Mar 15).

"I think China should help too because China gets 90 per cent of its oil from the Straits," Trump told the newspaper, adding he would prefer to know Beijing’s position before the planned visit.

“We may delay,” he said of the trip.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng wrapped up the first of two days of talks in Paris on Sunday to iron out kinks in their trade truce and clear a path for Trump's trip to Beijing to meet with Xi at the end of March.

The US president said countries that benefit from the shipping route should help secure it.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he told the FT.

Trump on Saturday called on nations to send warships to keep the narrow waterway open for shipping as Iranian forces continue attacks following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, saying he hoped countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain would send ships to the area.