Fuel subsidy bill rises over 4-fold to US$813 million monthly as Malaysia absorbs soaring price: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government’s fuel subsidy bill is projected to surge over four-fold to about RM3.2 billion (US$812.8 million) per month, up from RM700 million previously, as global oil prices climb amid the escalating Iran war.

Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan said on Friday (Mar 13) that despite the significant increase, the government will maintain the current prices of subsidised petrol and diesel.

This means that the government will maintain the price of RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre under the BUDI95 subsidy scheme for eligible Malaysians.

Amir Hamzah added that the government’s monthly petrol subsidy has increased to RM2 billion while the diesel subsidy has risen to RM1.2 billion per month.

The minister stressed that the Malaysian government is in a strong position to absorb the higher costs due to the various fiscal reforms and consolidation measures implemented over the past three years.

“As Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, Malaysia has sufficient petrol and diesel supplies. Petronas and other companies are working to extend supply and unlike other countries, there is no disruption to domestic fuel availability,” he was quoted as saying by local news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

Amir Hamzah was speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya following a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the Middle East crisis.

“The country also has a stable gas supply, supported by domestic production, refinery capacity and storage. In terms of supply, the situation is stable,” he said.

However, he added that Malaysia is still affected by the rising global prices and the government will ensure that its people are supported, noting that maintaining the current fuel prices has implications on the government’s budget.

Oil prices held at around US$100 on Friday.

Although Malaysia has the “fiscal space”, Amir Hamzah said that the conflict may last for an “uncertain period”.

“As such, it is crucial to consider forward-looking measures that can reduce the current burden while ensuring that we use this (fiscal) space to implement sound reforms, what we call a ‘no-regret move’,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.