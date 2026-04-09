S$200 payout a 'helpful gesture' but not a long-term solution, say taxi and private-hire drivers

SINGAPORE: Taxi drivers and platform workers have welcomed the announcement of a cash payout to cushion the impact of sharp fuel price increases, though some say the support offers only short-term relief.

Ms Christina Lin, a full-time private-hire driver, said the S$200 (US$157) payout is "much appreciated" and will provide some relief.

“It’s a global issue. We can’t avoid it or place blame on anyone, so this is definitely helpful,” she said.

Ms Lin currently pays about S$12 more each day for fuel, following a rise in global oil prices triggered by the war in Iran.

While the payout would not fully cover her additional monthly costs, she considers it a “bonus” – though she has grown more selective about jobs, particularly those involving longer distances.

“It really depends on the pick-up and drop-off locations, and whether the fare is reasonable,” she said.

When asked what more could be done, Ms Lin said the current 40-cent surcharge on passenger fares is insufficient, and hopes it could be raised by another 20 to 30 cents until fuel prices stabilise.

Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow announced in parliament on Tuesday (Apr 7) that the government will disburse S$200 in cash to active platform workers, private-hire drivers and taxi drivers from the end of this month.

Eligible platform workers are those with net earnings from platform work exceeding S$500 a month for each month from December 2025 to February 2026. The relief also applies to all taxi drivers who held a hire agreement with a taxi operator during the same period.

Grab announced on Mar 31 that it would temporarily raise its fuel surcharge to 90 cents from Apr 7 to May 31, and has also added a 40-cent surcharge on passenger fares during this period. Tada and Gojek followed suit, both announcing a 40-cent adjustment to their driver fee from Apr 10 to May 31.