S$200 payout a 'helpful gesture' but not a long-term solution, say taxi and private-hire drivers
One private-hire driver says he spends S$10 more a day on petrol since prices started rising.
SINGAPORE: Taxi drivers and platform workers have welcomed the announcement of a cash payout to cushion the impact of sharp fuel price increases, though some say the support offers only short-term relief.
Ms Christina Lin, a full-time private-hire driver, said the S$200 (US$157) payout is "much appreciated" and will provide some relief.
“It’s a global issue. We can’t avoid it or place blame on anyone, so this is definitely helpful,” she said.
Ms Lin currently pays about S$12 more each day for fuel, following a rise in global oil prices triggered by the war in Iran.
While the payout would not fully cover her additional monthly costs, she considers it a “bonus” – though she has grown more selective about jobs, particularly those involving longer distances.
“It really depends on the pick-up and drop-off locations, and whether the fare is reasonable,” she said.
When asked what more could be done, Ms Lin said the current 40-cent surcharge on passenger fares is insufficient, and hopes it could be raised by another 20 to 30 cents until fuel prices stabilise.
Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow announced in parliament on Tuesday (Apr 7) that the government will disburse S$200 in cash to active platform workers, private-hire drivers and taxi drivers from the end of this month.
Eligible platform workers are those with net earnings from platform work exceeding S$500 a month for each month from December 2025 to February 2026. The relief also applies to all taxi drivers who held a hire agreement with a taxi operator during the same period.
Grab announced on Mar 31 that it would temporarily raise its fuel surcharge to 90 cents from Apr 7 to May 31, and has also added a 40-cent surcharge on passenger fares during this period. Tada and Gojek followed suit, both announcing a 40-cent adjustment to their driver fee from Apr 10 to May 31.
CNA spoke to eight private-hire and taxi drivers, most of whom acknowledged the payout as a helpful gesture but called for more support if fuel prices remain elevated.
"Some drivers appreciate it as a token of support, while others may see it as insufficient given the sustained increase in operating costs," said a full-time private-hire driver who wanted to be known as Louis.
He said many drivers, including himself, now spend an additional S$7 to S$10 per day on fuel.
“For someone driving daily, that can easily add up to S$150 to S$250 per month, which means the S$200 payout only offsets a short period of increased expenses.”
The 59-year-old drives a Honda Freed hybrid, which helps soften his fuel costs somewhat. Even so, he said his approach to work has shifted. While his hours have not changed drastically, he has become more deliberate about which trips he takes.
"I'm definitely more selective with trips. I try to focus more on peak periods and areas with stronger demand to reduce idle time and unnecessary fuel burn," he said.
He acknowledged that some platform-level support has been introduced. Grab, for instance, implemented a S$1.1 million support package for its drivers covering fuel vouchers, monthly cash bonuses and cashback rebates. But he said such measures tend to be "short-term and conditional" and may not fully offset rising costs.
On long-term solutions, Louis pointed to structural challenges – including demand imbalances that can lead to empty runs and wasted fuel, particularly on long trips with little chance of securing a return fare.
“Ultimately, fuel is just one part of the equation. The bigger issue is overall cost efficiency and earnings sustainability for drivers,” he said.
Part-time private-hire driver Yusuf Azan, 41, said he views the payout as an "income buffer" that could offset about 10 per cent of his monthly operating expenses, adding that he is currently paying at least 35 per cent more for fuel.
Taxi drivers CNA spoke to shared similar concerns, with rising fuel costs compounding the pressure of fixed daily rentals.
Mr S Lim, a full-time ComfortDelGro taxi driver, said the payout is "not enough, but better than nothing".
ComfortDelGro drivers can pump fuel at designated in-house kiosks at discounted rates – he currently pays about S$2.44 per litre for petrol, an increase of about 60 cents from before the war. His daily rental of slightly over S$100 remains a significant fixed cost.
Despite the higher fuel bills, Mr Lim said his working hours have not changed. He drives from 5.30am to 7pm daily and is less worried about costs than about whether passengers will keep booking.
Fellow ComfortDelGro driver CM Liang said that despite the kiosk discounts, his daily petrol bill has risen from S$30 to about S$50. He now drives about 14 hours every alternate day, up from 10 to 12 hours previously, to make up for higher costs and fewer customers.
While grateful for the support so far, Mr Liang said operators could do more through additional incentives. Asked how he would cope if fuel costs keep rising, he said: "No choice, just need to keep driving more."