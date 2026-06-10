Supporting complex care with confidence and compassion

For close to 15 years, Ms Melody Tan Hui Shan worked with young people aged seven to 18 years old at MINDS Fernvale Gardens School, providing interventions, caregiver guidance and school-based services for persons with intellectual disabilities and their families.

A case that stayed with her involved a student who survived a traffic accident with his family and later developed symptoms of post-traumatic stress, including flashbacks, heightened anxiety and fears about taking public transport.

Ms Tan led weekly sessions with the student and his caregiver, using trauma-focused cognitive behaviour therapy to guide his recovery. Over time, he regained confidence in his daily routines and his caregiver felt better equipped to support him.

“This experience reminded me how impactful the right intervention can be, especially when both the individual and caregiver receive support through psychological expertise,” she said.

The case also highlighted a challenge she often encountered in practice. Many therapeutic approaches are designed and researched with mainstream populations in mind. Adapting them for individuals with intellectual disabilities or autism, she felt, called for deeper training and a stronger evidence-informed foundation.

STUDYING WITHOUT STEPPING AWAY

In 2023, Ms Tan received the National Council of Social Service Professional Development Sponsorship, with support from MINDS. After considering local and overseas options, she enrolled in the Master of Arts (Applied Psychology) (MAAP) in Counselling Psychology at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE).

“The MAAP programme stood out as it balances academic rigour with practical application,” she said. “I was drawn to its emphasis on hands-on learning and modules that aligned with my interests, such as trauma-focused cognitive behaviour therapy.”

The programme also allowed Ms Tan to continue working with minimal disruption while studying. At the time, she was leading a MINDS programme on providing mental health first aid skills to equip staff to work with children and youths who had experienced crisis or trauma. MAAP felt like a natural next step in strengthening both her clinical and training skills.

Her journey reflects broader efforts to grow Singapore’s pool of psychology professionals as demand for mental health support rises across healthcare, school and community settings. NIE’s MAAP currently offers specialisations in counselling psychology and educational psychology, preparing professionals to support diverse needs across sectors.

Counselling psychologists play an increasingly important role in Singapore’s social service and primary healthcare landscape, where early intervention, emotional support and community-based mental health care are gaining emphasis.

Building on more than three decades of experience training psychologists, NIE will introduce a clinical psychology pathway from the January 2027 intake. The new pathway draws on strengths across counselling psychology and educational psychology, giving students opportunities to develop both therapeutic and diagnostic competencies. Students will also learn from NIE’s faculty and researchers whose expertise spans neurodevelopment, learning disabilities, psychotherapy, human development and psychology education.

The programme’s interdisciplinary training model also allows aspiring clinical psychologists to learn alongside peers from other psychology specialisations. This broadens their perspectives and prepares them to support individuals across educational, healthcare and community contexts.