From silver travel to gig carers, how 6 changemakers in Asia are reimagining what it means to age

In partnership with the DBS Foundation

SINGAPORE: Pan Bao-Chu, 76, feels both gratitude and guilt whenever she goes out with her friends.

Two decades after losing both legs in a traffic accident, every outing makes her feel like a burden to the friends who lift her, wheelchair and all, up stairs and across uneven paths.

“I’m a person who can’t put my feet on the ground,” she said. “My whole day is spent either in bed or in a wheelchair.”

But those feelings lifted for the first time in a long while, in Taiwan’s Yehliu Geopark, where she joined a tour group specially designed for mobility-challenged seniors.

“I was really happy,” she told CNA Insider. “(The tour) let me move around freely and comfortably. But when my friends take me out, … they even have to carry me on their backs. It’s very tiring for them.”