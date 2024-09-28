As China ages rapidly, who will care for its 400 million seniors by 2040?

BEIJING: Many of his countrymen might call Li Xiangkai “unfilial” for sending his 85-year-old mother to a nursing home, but he has no regrets.

“They don’t let the elderly be idle,” he said, citing the staff’s daily activities for their charges, such as singing, dancing and handicrafts.

He and his siblings, on the other hand, struggled to care for her while working full-time after she had sustained a fracture in a fall at home.

Last year, she agreed with their suggestion that she should live in a nursing home, which could provide the kind of specialised care they could not.

“It doesn’t mean you’re filial just by watching over her every day. You must give her a very good environment so that she can be happy,” Li said. “This is also fulfilling our filial piety.”