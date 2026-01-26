Wrinkles, workouts and wisdom: China’s ‘silver-haired bloggers’ rewrite what it means to age

SINGAPORE: From lifting weights at the gym to practising yoga, Ping Bao regularly documents her fitness routine online.

The Shanghai-based vlogger also shares recipes for healthy meals and styling tips for outfits of the day.

Such content is more often associated with much younger creators. But at 64, Ping embraces her age openly.

“Turning 64 doesn’t mean life is over, my wrinkles and white hair are my badges of honour,” she said in a 2025 wrap-up video posted on Chinese lifestyle app Xiaohongshu.

With her lively and cheerful presence, Ping has amassed more than 180,000 followers on the platform since she began vlogging three years ago.

Ping is far from alone. Across China, a growing number of seniors aged 60 and above are moving beyond social media consumption to content creation, a shift unfolding as the country grapples with a rapidly ageing population.

An enjoyment of sharing with like-minded people, coupled with the ease of using Chinese social media apps, are reasons why more seniors are doing so, say analysts.

“SILVER-HAIRED BLOGGERS”

Known locally as “yin fa bo zhu”, meaning “silver-haired bloggers”, analysts point to the raw, unvarnished nature of their content as a major draw.

“By simply being themselves, such as sharing hobbies, life lessons, or everyday joy, they offer a refreshing contrast to highly produced influencer content,” said Shi Cheng, a professor focusing on ageing and social policy at Lingnan University in Hong Kong.

“Their unique perspectives on history, culture, and resilience also provide meaningful connections across generations.”

State news agency Xinhua, citing data from Xiaohongshu, reported that the platform had more than 30 million monthly active users aged 60 and above by the end of 2024. The number of senior content creators on the platform has also tripled over the past two years.

Meanwhile, a report by Douyin showed that in 2023, around 23 million videos were created daily by users aged 50 and above.