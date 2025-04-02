IN FOCUS: Silver, debut, ice and snow – can these ‘economies’ boost China's domestic consumption?

SINGAPORE: This year, China has to confront a crisis like no other - to save its economy, the world’s second largest, as it readies itself for a potential global trade war with the United States.

At the heart of its strategy are three new buzzwords: silver, ice and snow, and debut.

The first refers to China's silver economy, products and services catering to the rapidly ageing population.

The second is the ice and snow economy, the country's burgeoning winter sports and tourism industry that is expected to surpass 1.2 trillion yuan (US$165 billion) this year.

There is also the debut economy, the launch of new products, services and flagship stores to influence consumer trends and boost spending.

These three consumption models target different consumer groups and industries and face their own sets of challenges, experts say, but in the long-term, are ultimately designed to complement China’s broader push to boost consumption to shore up the economy.

They “reflect new demands emerging from China’s evolving economic and social landscape” and “intersect in various ways”, said Beijing-based analyst Wang Yuxiong, adding that earnings and successes in recent years had “demonstrated their significant potential for growth”.

But as “emerging economic models”, they also face specific challenges, said Wang, a professor and director of the Sports Economics Research Center at the Central University of Finance and Economics.

“The silver economy faces gaps in age-friendly infrastructure, service standards, and products tailored to the elderly.”

“The ice and snow economy needs to expand its consumer base by increasing participation in winter sports.”

“The debut economy requires further enhancement of the supply-side innovation ecosystem, particularly in terms of financial support, venture capital, and patient capital.”

“Addressing these will be crucial for their sustainable development,” Wang added.