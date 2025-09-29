Young Indonesians say they want out of their country. Is a brain drain on the cards?

JAKARTA and BANGKOK: Each morning in Bangkok, Edwin Yusuf Abdullah checks hotel booking data and adjusts room prices accordingly.

The hotel revenue strategist had been in the same field in Jakarta for more than a decade. But in Thailand, his salary is 50 to 60 per cent higher.

“Actually, my skill is quite needed in Indonesia. But it goes back to compensation,” said the 39-year-old. “I’m more appreciated in Thailand than in Indonesia.”

The move overseas in 2023, however, meant leaving behind his 11-year-old son, who lives with his ex-wife. To support his family, he sends 80,000 baht (US$2,500) home every month and has set up a fund for his son’s university education.

“Of course I feel sad about leaving my son,” he said. “(But) at some point, I’ll definitely go back to Indonesia. I’m doing this for (his) welfare.”