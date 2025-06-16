‘Didn’t expect to struggle like this’: Indonesian workers in a bind as budget cuts, global headwinds bite

Job fairs and unemployment have been in the media spotlight after chaos greeted the organisers of a job fair in Bekasi, also on the outskirts of Jakarta, on May 27 as tens of thousands of people jostled with one another, screaming and fainting.

The fair, organised by the Bekasi District Manpower Office, saw 25,000 people vying for more than 2,000 jobs available.

Images of jobseekers swarming the event made headlines and have summed up the struggle of millions of Indonesians to find work amid a global trade war and a sluggish domestic economy.

There were 7.28 million unemployed working-age people in Indonesia as of February 2025, an increase of 83,000 compared to the same period last year, according to the country’s statistics agency.

This translates to an unemployment rate of 4.76 per cent, marginally lower than the 4.82 per cent in February 2024. In the same period, however, Indonesia’s working-age population – everyone aged 15 or older – increased by 2.79 million people or around 1.3 per cent to reach 216.79 million, the statistics agency reported.

Jobseekers range from fresh graduates to those who have been laid off in industries such as hospitality and manufacturing, which have seen multiple rounds of layoffs in recent months.

The International Monetary Fund projected in April that Indonesia’s unemployment rate could be 5 per cent in 2025, making it the second-highest in Asia after China’s, which is projected to be 5.1 per cent.

Experts said the situation, which is due to slower domestic investment and weaker exports, requires more measures by the government and educational institutions to help jobseekers.