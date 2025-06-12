US$31 trillion in wealth extracted from Indonesia during Dutch colonial rule: President Prabowo

JAKARTA: US$31 trillion - that’s the amount of wealth that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto claimed the Netherlands had extracted from Indonesia during its colonial rule over the archipelago, as he used the historical context to justify increased investment in national defence.

He added that the figure is nearly 18 times Indonesia’s current gross domestic product (GDP) of US$1.5 trillion, or “the equivalent of 144 years” of national budget spending.

Prabowo had cited the figures in a speech at the opening of a defence exhibition in Jakarta on Wednesday (Jun 11).

"According to a study published a few weeks ago, the Netherlands took resources from Indonesia valued at US$31 trillion in today’s terms during their colonisation of our country," Prabowo said at the Indo Defence Expo and Forum, as reported by local news outlet Metro TV.

He did not identify the study, its author or methodology, and there are no previous reports of similar calculations.

Indonesia was under Dutch colonial rule for close to 350 years, from the 1600s till it declared independence in 1945. Command was exerted initially through the Dutch East India Company and later under formal state control by the Dutch East Indies.

Prabowo also claimed that the Netherlands enjoyed the world’s top GDP per capita while Indonesia was under Dutch colonial rule.

“If only we could protect our riches (from the Dutch back then), perhaps our GDP per capita could be among the world’s largest,” he said as reported by local news site Jakarta Globe.

Resources were extensively extracted from Indonesia during Dutch colonial rule, particularly spices like nutmeg, cloves and pepper. There were also schemes like the Cultivation System - known locally as “forced planting” or “tanam paksa” in Indonesian - that saw locals forced to grow export crops like coffee and sugarcane instead of food.

The Cultivation System was implemented from 1830 to 1870. According to a study by British historian and economist Angus Maddison, contributions from Indonesia amounted to about 31.5 per cent of Dutch state coffers between 1851 and 1870.