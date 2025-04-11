Commentary: Indonesia is making big moves to modernise its military – but can it sustain the shift?

SYDNEY: For decades, Indonesia has spent little – by global standards – on its military. And the modest resources available have been mostly directed to the army rather than the navy or air force.

Investments in these latter two services have been sporadic at best, and for a country covering millions of square kilometres of sea and thousands of remote islands, Indonesia has relatively few naval and air capabilities.

The elevation of Prabowo Subianto as Indonesia’s defence minister in 2019 reinvigorated an agenda for acquiring sea and air platforms.

Over his five years as minister, he secured funding for a procurement pipeline of high-end technologies for the air force and navy. The plans have precedents in Indonesian history, but they nonetheless stand out for cost and scale.

Having won last year’s presidential election in Indonesia, Prabowo may prove to offer an unusually long period of continuity in Indonesia’s defence policy. The procurement agenda demands close attention – not only for its relative ambition but also because it begs the question: Does the change in procurement patterns foretell a sustained shift in Indonesia’s strategic posture?