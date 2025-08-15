Low pay, 84-hour working week: Malaysia’s doctor shortage under the microscope

The same survey in 2023 found that 29.2 per cent of adults suffered from hypertension. So one of the fixes for the country’s doctor shortage will have to entail improving the health of Malaysians.

“If you take good care at the primary care level, and there are no complications of these diseases, … mainly diabetes and hypertension, then you may not need so much of hospitalisation and specialist care,” said Singh.

Another solution lies in improving the lot of public doctors, which for Thum would include their remuneration, welfare and deployment.

On its part, the government is absorbing nearly 13,000 contract workers into permanent positions over a three-year period ending this year. But there were nearly 33,000 contract doctors as at last year. And some doctors have missed out.

“What’s the requirement for someone to be offered a permanent post?” questioned Mohammad, who received his offer in 2022. “Many of my friends, after seven years … had to leave the system. They weren’t being offered any more new contracts.”

The conversion of contracts into permanent positions can be done better, agreed Singh. “It should be very transparent, it should be by cohorts, and it should be done earlier.”

To address the shortage of specialists, Malaysia’s parliament passed the Medical (Amendment) Bill 2024 to allow another training route besides master’s degree programmes offered by local universities.

The health ministry now conducts specialised training, which Singh said overcomes the “finite” number of specialists that university hospitals can train.

As for the issue of salaries, the question remains: Where does the money come from?

“If the government is able to increase the pay for … doctors or the nurses, that’d be wonderful,” said Sharifa Ezat. “But of course, the other civil servants would want that as well: the teachers, the police and so forth.”

One health financing proposal, made in the ministry’s Health White Paper in 2023, was to increase fees for those with means, while maintaining low prices for lower-income patients. The issue is an ongoing one, amid concerns over fairness.

Another solution is to allow doctors in public hospitals to supplement their income through private practice. Specialists at the government-funded University of Malaya (UM) Medical Centre, for example, can also practise at the private UM Specialist Centre.

About 300 doctors are doing so, according to UM Specialist Centre chief executive officer Norzaiton Senusi. “Whatever private practices that they’re earning from us is entirely their salary,” she said. “The sky is the limit in terms of … their income.”

But for those who do not wish to juggle public and private duties, there will need to be other solutions. Even an increase in on-call allowances, announced last year in Budget 2025, has yet to materialise.

Such an increase, along with “improving the work-life balance (and) maybe giving more perks”, would help doctors to stay in the government sector, said Muhammad.

“It isn’t something that’s too much to ask for,” he added, “because … they’re taking care of life, a lot of responsibilities.”