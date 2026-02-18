Commentary: Digital caregiving is a new form of filial piety

SINGAPORE: Every time a new scam alert pops up, I forward it to my parents.

My mum usually replies right away. She sends me a thumbs-up and returns to whatever freelance project she’s juggling that week. My dad reacts differently. He reads my text slowly, thinks it through, and then asks me to look at messages he’s received that may be suspicious.

These little exchanges have quietly become part of our family routine. Scam alerts are now discussed during dinner conversations and weekend check-ins.

When I was young, my parents kept me safe in the physical world: “Don’t talk to strangers. Look both ways. Stay where we can see you.”

Now, the roles are reversed. There are new risks online. I remind my parents to check caller IDs, slow down before tapping anything suspicious, and treat urgency as a red flag.