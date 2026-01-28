‘Don’t be afraid to learn’: More seniors upskill, rejoin workforce as Singapore ages

SINGAPORE: Madam Chong Chok Lan never expected to be learning new technology in her later years, let alone operate automated machines at her old workplace.

At 63, she has taken on a new role as a machine operator after completing a three-month training programme last year.

When she first joined the company years ago, the work was largely manual. That changed after she learned how to operate automated machines, conduct quality checks and comply with international food safety standards.

With those new skills, Madam Chong transitioned into a different role on the production floor.

“When I started learning, I was worried I wouldn't be able to learn it well and it would be hard. Thankfully technology these days is very advanced and it wasn't hard to learn,” she told CNA.

“There was also support from company leaders, so we even became quite good at it.”

Mdm Chong was among more than 3,000 seniors aged 60 and above who took part in Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programme between 2020 and 2025.

Seniors make up about 10 per cent of total job placements under the programme, working in sectors such as air transport, food services and hotels.

As Singapore enters a super-aged society, more seniors are attending training courses and picking up new skills to stay relevant in the job market.

The country is projected to attain “super-aged” status in 2026, as more than 20 per cent of the population is expected to be 65 years old or older. By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 or above.