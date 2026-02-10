Commentary: Seniors need better support, not just more help

SINGAPORE: More subsidies, more programmes, more care options. As Singapore steps up support for an ageing population, much of the conversation has largely been focused on doing more. But after years of working closely with seniors, I have come to believe that the real question is not how much more we do, but how much better we do it.

For many seniors, especially those with complex life histories, ageing well is not just about access to care. It is about dignity and choice. And it is about being trusted to live one’s own life, even with support close at hand.

As we approach another Budget season, it is timely to reflect on how our national policies can be better to support these aspirations.