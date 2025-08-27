Commentary: Singapore’s ‘super-aged’ society needs a place for its men

SINGAPORE: I’m 78 and I’ve seen how retirement has hollowed out the lives of some men my age. I still work and intend to continue working until my health prevents me from doing so.

Not everyone has that option though. For those who leave the workforce, the challenge of finding purpose and connection can be daunting.

That’s why when Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about building Age Well Neighbourhoods during the National Day Rally, I found myself listening closely.

As Singapore prepares to become a “super-aged” society next year - with more than 21 per cent of the population expected to be over 65 - one highlight of the Age Well Neighbourhoods initiative is to create more spaces to facilitate community activities for seniors.

Mr Wong noted that such activities, however, “somehow” appeal more to women than men.

I’ve got a pretty good guess why this is so.