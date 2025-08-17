NDR 2025: New Age Well Neighbourhoods initiative for seniors to start in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: A new initiative to better support Singapore’s elderly in their own backyards will kick off in Toa Payoh, along with “one or two” other areas with a higher concentration of seniors.

Called Age Well Neighbourhoods, the scheme was introduced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17).

These neighbourhoods will be located within Housing Board towns and among “residents of all ages”; with authorities testing new ideas before scaling up progressively.

The aim is to offer another solution – apart from community care apartments – to the issue of long-term care and living arrangements for seniors in Singapore’s rapidly ageing population.

Community care apartments are an assisted living public housing concept integrating senior-friendly housing design with on-site care and services.