NDR 2025: New Age Well Neighbourhoods initiative for seniors to start in Toa Payoh
Facilities and activities will be made more accessible; home-based services will be expanded; and healthcare brought closer to Singapore’s elderly.
SINGAPORE: A new initiative to better support Singapore’s elderly in their own backyards will kick off in Toa Payoh, along with “one or two” other areas with a higher concentration of seniors.
Called Age Well Neighbourhoods, the scheme was introduced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17).
These neighbourhoods will be located within Housing Board towns and among “residents of all ages”; with authorities testing new ideas before scaling up progressively.
The aim is to offer another solution – apart from community care apartments – to the issue of long-term care and living arrangements for seniors in Singapore’s rapidly ageing population.
Community care apartments are an assisted living public housing concept integrating senior-friendly housing design with on-site care and services.
Noting that Singapore was likely to attain super-aged status - where 21 per cent or more of a country's population is aged 65 and above - by next year, Mr Wong said there was a limit on how many community care apartments the government can build.
“Furthermore, many seniors don’t want to move out. They have stayed in their homes for many years. And they are used to their neighbours and familiar with their current environment,” he said.
“So they prefer to age where they are, and we will need to provide for them as they get older."
The prime minister said the government can take "essential elements" from the community care apartment model to build Age Well Neighbourhoods.
KEY FEATURES
Mr Wong highlighted three areas of enhancement under the scheme: Making physical touchpoints more accessible; expanding home-based services and bringing healthcare services closer to seniors.
In Toa Payoh – one of Singapore's oldest towns, with nearly one quarter of residents aged 65 and above – there are currently 13 Active Ageing Centres.
But some seniors still have to walk more than 1km to reach one nearest to them, said Mr Wong. "So we will identify new sites - to make it more convenient for seniors.”
With increased space comes the possibility of more facilities and activities such as kickboxing and cardio drumming, Mr Wong added.
Noting that such programmes “somehow” appeal more to women, Mr Wong said authorities are working on activities that can interest men, such as carpentry workshops.
Under Age Well Neighbourhoods, the government will also augment home-based services similar to those offered at community care apartments.
Seniors can choose what they need, including services like simple home fixes and basic health checks.
Seniors with additional needs will be able to choose from options such as housekeeping, laundry and meal deliveries. They can also get help with daily activities, like showering and feeding.
Dedicated care staff will help to coordinate these services and visit seniors regularly. These staff members will also be first responders in times of emergencies.
The plan is to also bring healthcare services closer to seniors, said Mr Wong.
There will be more care facilities for those who need rehab and physiotherapy treatment.
Public hospitals will set up health posts in the community, from which nurses will be deployed on the ground more regularly.
The nurses will help with post-discharge follow-up and medication management, and seniors can drop by for basic care and consultations without having to head to a clinic.
"In other countries, what I've just described might be considered a 'retirement village'. But in Singapore, we don't want our seniors to live in separate isolated places,” said Mr Wong.
The Ministry of National Development and the Ministry of Health will share more details of Age Well Neighbourhoods when ready.
In 2023, Singapore announced Age Well SG, a national programme to help seniors live more active and fulfilling lives. It was launched as a complement to Healthier SG, a national initiative that aims to help Singaporeans lead healthier lifestyles.