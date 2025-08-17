NDR 2025: Building a ‘we first’ society will strengthen the Singapore spirit for generations to come, says PM Wong
“We certainly don't want to end up as a society where people rely solely on the government”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in this year’s National Day Rally.
SINGAPORE: To keep Singapore going in a more troubled world, Singaporeans must build a “we first” society by strengthening bonds with each other instead of just looking out for their own self-interests, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 17).
This is not something the government can force or direct, but it will be up to Singaporeans to shape the character and future of society, said Mr Wong at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.
“To keep Singapore going, we must be a ‘we first’ society, because if everyone only thinks about ‘me’, and puts ‘me’ ahead of ‘we’, then we are finished,” said Mr Wong. “Society will fray, and things will fall apart.”
But if each person does his or her part for the “we” by caring, contributing, and looking out for one another, then the “me” will thrive and flourish too, he said.
Said the prime minister: “Because when the whole is strong, each of us becomes stronger too.”
To this end, Mr Wong said it takes a collective effort involving the government, businesses, workers, unions, community groups and civil society as “we certainly don't want to end up as a society where people rely solely on the government”.
“That's how my team and I intend to lead. Not just doing things for Singaporeans, but doing things with Singaporeans,” he said.
The annual rally, which was delivered first in Malay, then Mandarin and lastly in English, is Mr Wong’s second National Day Rally as the country’s leader, and his first since the 2025 General Election.
His English speech, which lasted around one and a half hours, delved into a wide range of topics, including issues confronting Singapore’s economy, the nation’s urban plans, the use of artificial intelligence and technology, as well as topics related to youths and seniors.
He ended his speech by noting that in many countries, ground-up collective actions begin because the governments are ineffective, but the situation is different in Singapore.
“People are frustrated at the lack of action and progress, and they step forward to take matters into their own hands. Singapore is in a different position,” he said.
“We will open up more avenues for you to be heard and to get involved,” said Mr Wong, pointing to how the government had convened Citizens’ Panels to study policies as well as Youth Panels to empower youths to develop initiatives.
“Not just to give feedback and share ideas, but to partner us and your fellow Singaporeans, to roll up your sleeves, come up with solutions and turn good ideas for a better Singapore into reality,” he said.
EACH GENERATION’S OWN CRISIS
Earlier in his speech, Mr Wong laid out how the government intends to help Singapore “take charge of our own destiny” instead of sitting back and resigning itself to “being mere bystanders in a world shaped by others”.
He charted Singapore’s approach in shaping its future, laying out plans for the economy, young people, seniors, climate change as well as land development.
But “good plans and strategies are just the first step”, he said.
“What matters just as much – and even more – is the collective will of our people. We must believe in one another. We must have the conviction that our best days lie ahead.
“That's the Singapore spirit that binds us together and propels us forward,” he said.
The country’s pioneer generation embodied such a spirit, going through immense hardship and facing trials and tribulations together in the nation’s early years, said Mr Wong.
“In doing so, they grew closer as one people. Their experiences gave them a deep sense of shared purpose and common destiny. They looked out not just for themselves, but also for one another,” he said.
Mr Wong noted that later generations did not go through the same “crucible of hardship”, adding that today's Singapore is the only one the younger generations have ever known.
“They may still hear stories from their grandparents, or their great-grandparents, if they are lucky. But with each passing generation, those stories become more distant and less vivid,” said Mr Wong.
While the COVID-19 pandemic was “the crisis of our generation”, it cannot compare with what the country’s pioneers went through, such as war, poverty, deprivation and riots, said Mr Wong.
Nevertheless, Singaporeans stood together and looked out for each other, making it through the crisis not just due to government measures, but because of a Singapore spirit, he said.
“COVID is over. It feels like a bad dream, we want to forget it and put it behind us. But the spirit we summoned then must not fade,” said Mr Wong.
“It shouldn't be something that emerges only during a crisis. We must keep this spirit alive through good times and bad, and make it part of how we live and relate to one another every day.”
NOT A SMOOTH PROCESS
In his speech, Mr Wong highlighted several ground-up initiatives started by Singaporeans for different causes.
He cited the examples of Mr Yasser Amin, who runs his own beach clean-up sessions at East Coast Park, and Ms Siti Adriana Muhamad Rasip, who co-founded the Empowered Families Initiative to support lower-income families.
Mr Wong also spoke about Mr Koh Seng Choon, who set up Dignity Kitchen to provide employment for persons with disabilities so as to allow them to find dignity through work.
Mr Wong said that Singapore’s situation is different from many other countries, with the government supporting such ground-up initiatives by striving to be “more efficient and responsive”.
“And there are areas where we believe the government can and should do more – especially to provide stronger social support for those in need,” he said.
However, Mr Wong noted that such a process will not always be a smooth one.
“It can be messy, iterative and slower than we would like. But if we persevere, I am confident we will reach better outcomes,” he said.
“Because we will build stronger trust, deeper ownership and a greater sense of common purpose. And together, we will keep our Singapore spirit alive – not just for today, not just for tomorrow, but for many more generations to come.”
STAYING EXCEPTIONAL
Mr Wong then echoed a point he raised in his National Day message on Aug 8, when he spoke about how Singapore must remain exceptional.
On Sunday, he brought up several examples of Singaporeans who excelled in their fields, such as national swimmer Gan Ching Hwee, 22.
He cited her performance at the recent World Aquatics Championships, where she made it through to the 1500m freestyle finals and broke three national records, adding that Ms Gan was not intimidated and rose to the challenge.
“That same spirit must guide us as a nation – we may be small in size, but together, we can achieve great things,” he said.
“Greatness is not just found in big projects. It's also in the aspirations and hopes of every Singaporean. The student striving to do better. The parent working hard for the family. The volunteer and silent unsung heroes stepping forward to make a difference.”
He said that each of those examples “speak to the heart of who we are as Singaporeans”.
“We take pride in whatever we do, and strive to be the best possible versions of ourselves. We never give up. And we never let each other down,” said Mr Wong.
“That's how we've achieved exceptional performance, and that's how we will continue to stay exceptional, as a people and a country.”
Mr Wong said that 60 years is “not long in the life of a nation”. The country had recently marked six decades of independence on National Day, which falls on Aug 9.
“But for Singapore, every one of those years has been hard-earned, through the grit, sacrifice and determination of our people,” he said.