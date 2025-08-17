NDR 2025: Singapore to treat vaping as a ‘drug issue’ and step up enforcement

SINGAPORE: Singapore will treat vaping as a “drug issue” and step up enforcement, toughening its stance on the electronic cigarettes that are illegal but increasingly rampant among youths in the country.

“So far we’ve treated vaping like tobacco – at most we impose a fine. But that’s no longer enough,” said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Aug 17).

In his National Day Rally speech, held at the Institute of Technical Education College headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, Mr Wong added that authorities will hence impose “much stiffer” penalties, including jail sentences and more severe punishments for those who sell vapes with harmful substances.

A “major public education drive” will also be mounted, starting in schools, institutes of higher learning and during National Service.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health will lead the efforts, said the prime minister, describing it as a “robust whole-of-government exercise”.