Commentary: Kpods are in the headlines, but vaping was always the crisis

SINGAPORE: In recent months, Kpods - vape devices laced with an anaesthetic called etomidate - have dominated headlines in Singapore and around the world.

Many of us have come across stories about teenagers turning into “zombies” and behaving erratically. Parents have recounted tragic experiences of their children’s addiction struggles. There have been calls for stricter regulations around the accessibility of Kpods, especially for young people.

This has drawn increased public attention to the dangers of vaping, and rightfully so. But amid this intense focus on Kpods, it’s worth considering if something larger is being overlooked. That is, the broader issue of vaping itself, which paved the way for Kpods in the first place.

When one product becomes the face of the problem, there’s a risk that others fade into the background. It is not hard to imagine how a young person might view Kpods as the extreme, and “normal” vapes as an acceptable compromise.

This division, whether conscious or subconscious, risks blunting the urgency around the vaping epidemic as a whole.