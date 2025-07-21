CNA Explains: What to know about etomidate, the drug Singapore plans to make illegal

SINGAPORE: An anaesthetic agent that has been found in vapes will soon be listed by Singapore as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (Jul 20).

The substance, called etomidate, was found during recent random testing in a third of the more than 100 vapes seized by the authorities. Vape products laced with etomidates are called K-pods.

The use of vapes, especially those that are laced with etomidate, is increasing, Mr Ong said.

E-vaporisers are banned and controlled under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sales) Act.

"But today, e-vaporisers are no longer just used for the delivery of nicotine, Mr Ong added. "They are being used to deliver a range of substances and what we are seeing is the delivery of etomidate. That is a serious problem."

The minister warned that consuming etomidate is "very damaging" and urged those consuming etomidate-laced vapes to give it up before the "law catches up" with them.

What is etomidate?

Etomidate is a short-acting agent administered intravenously to induce sedation for patients undergoing surgery. It can also be used in certain medical processes such as intubation.

Adjunct Associate Professor Puah Ser Hon from Tan Tock Seng Hospital explained: "It has a very fast onset. It doesn't affect the blood pressure too much and it is quite a stable agent."

However, this is within the medical context, when etomidate is used in calculated doses and is monitored by doctors and nurses who are trained to use it, the senior consultant added.

Adj Assoc Prof Puah is the head of the hospital's department of respiratory and critical care medicine.

What are its effects?

Used outside a controlled medical environment, etomidate is "extremely dangerous".

Dr Lee Chuen Peng, a respiratory specialist from private clinic The Respiratory Practice, said that vaping in general can lead to a condition known as EVALI, short for E-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury.

For those who are asthmatic, a single exposure can cause them to have an asthma attack, which can be life-threatening.

Most commonly, however, etomidate is known for its suppression of the adrenal glands, Dr Lee added.

"It can shut down your adrenal glands, which are critical for producing certain stress hormones like cortisol. This suppression can last for a few days and leave your body unable to handle stress."

Assistant Professor Sewa Duu Wen, a senior consultant specialising in respiratory and critical care medicine at Singapore General Hospital, said that inhaling etomidate can reduce anxiety levels for a short period of time, but the feeling passes quickly.

"They will need to use it several times to achieve the same level of sensation," he added, pointing to its addictive property.

When its effects start to wear off, users may deal with withdrawals such as increased anxiety and agitation. They may also get hallucinations and fall into a dissociative state.

"This disassociated state can be quite disturbing and can sometimes lead to certain actions that the user didn't intend to do, and that's where the potential of them causing self-harm may occur," Asst Prof Sewa said.

Dr Tan Sheng Neng, a senior consultant psychiatrist from The Safety Net, a private psychiatric practice, agreed that the fast-acting nature of etomidate can give users a "good feeling", leading users to rely on it as a coping mechanism.

What are the long-term dangers?

Prolonged use of etomidate can affect the adrenal gland's production of hormones released in response to stress.

"It becomes a vicious circle," Dr Tan said, adding that users may be more susceptible to depression or anxiety.