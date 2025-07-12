Laced and lethal: How 'Kpods' are hooking youths and exploiting legal grey areas

Warning: This story contains a reference to suicide.

When David (not his real name) first tried an e-vaporiser offered by friends in January last year, he had no idea that the liquid inside it contained more than just nicotine.

It was only when he felt lightheaded after taking a few puffs that the teenager, now aged 20, suspected it was not a regular vape, which in itself is illegal in Singapore.

After he confronted them, they revealed it was a "Kpod" – a drug-laced vape that typically contains chemicals such as etomidate, a fast-acting anaesthetic used in medical procedures. However, he still continued using it.

"I started at first using just my friend's vape at the clubs and then after that, I realised I was (getting) more addicted and I was looking for it more," David told CNA TODAY.

"So I got the (seller's) contact from my friends and I bought my own 'Kpod'. I started using it almost every day at home.

"I realised I was getting addicted on the fourth or fifth month of usage, but I still couldn't stop because of the feeling it gave me."

Also known as "zombie vapes" or "space oil", "Kpods" have been gaining popularity in Singapore over the past year.

The device is commonly known as a "Kpod" because they are sometimes also laced with ketamine, another anaesthetic that has hallucinogenic properties.

In May, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it was closely monitoring the trend, after detecting more than 20 cases involving etomidate this year – a four-fold increase from just five cases in all of last year.

In a raid in April 2024, the authorities also seized 65 vapes suspected to contain tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Social service agencies, healthcare professionals and legal experts said that a lack of awareness about "Kpods" and their long-term health effects, along with regulatory grey areas exploited by both sellers and users, may be fuelling their increasing use among the young.

Indeed, David admitted that even though he knew the vape was laced, it did little to deter him.

His friends claimed that the substances could not be detected in urine tests and assured him that he could enjoy the high without getting caught.

He was also told that etomidate is classified as a poison under Singapore's Poisons Act and not a Class A controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, which carries heavier penalties.

This was why he believed that, if caught, he would face a lesser charge under the Tobacco Act, which outlaws regular vapes, rather than the harsher consequences meted out under Singapore's anti-drug laws.

He eventually stopped last July, after his mother discovered he had been using these drug-laced vapes and referred him to an addiction recovery facility. He struggled with the withdrawal symptoms he experienced as he tried to wean off the "Kpods".

"When I stopped using the 'Kpods', I could feel very lethargic and my body would hurt a lot ... I just felt very uncomfortable in my own body without using (it)."