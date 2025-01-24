Vape pods suspected to contain anaesthetic agent seized during raid

Thirteen mobile phones, 21 cartons and three packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, five bottles of liquid containing etomidate and three small packets of substances suspected to be controlled drugs were also discovered and seized.

Two people, a 30-year-old Singaporean man and a 24-year-old female foreign national, were arrested at the industrial unit. Investigations into all three individuals are ongoing, the authorities said.

HSA, Singapore Customs, the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau are involved in the investigations.

"This operation highlights the ongoing efforts of HSA and partner agencies to combat the illegal import and distribution of e-vaporisers in Singapore," the authorities said.

It is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components, HSA warned. Those found guilty will face a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,400), up to six month's jail, or both punishments for the first offence. For second or subsequent offences, they may face increased punishment.

A licence is required for importing and selling etomidate.

"HSA takes a serious view on the illegal sales and use of etomidate and will take stern actions against offenders," it said.

Those found guilty of supplying etomidate-containing pods will face a maximum penalty of up to two years' jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000 under the Poisons Act.

In a written response on Jan 8 to a question by MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) about whether HSA has any plans to detect and deter the use of Kpods, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the authority had as of Dec 31, 2024, issued fines to move than 14,000 individuals found to be in possession and use of e-vaporisers and removed about 6,800 offending listings of vapes.

This was nearly double the figure in 2023, when about 7,800 fines were issued and 3,000 listings removed, Mr Ong noted.

MP Hany Soh (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) had also asked about the number of Kpods detected in 2024 and how HSA conducts enforcement against its sale and consumption.

In his question, Mr Yong had noted the online sellers have touted Kpods to be "undetectable by urine tests".

Contrary to such claims, "individuals consuming such e-vaporisers may also have etomidate detected in their urine", Mr Ong wrote.

"The presence of etomidate laced e-vaporisers reinforces our concern that vaping is harmful and our commitment to enforcing the ban on importing, supplying, possessing or using all varieties of e-vaporisers."