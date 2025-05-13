13-year-old girl caught using vape laced with anaesthetic outside State Courts

SINGAPORE: A 13-year-old girl is assisting with investigations after she was spotted using an e-vaporiser that was laced with an anaesthetic outside the State Courts, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Tuesday (May 13).

HSA was alerted to the case on Apr 24 after the girl had "behaved erratically" while vaping in public outside the courts in Chinatown.

"She was unsteady in gait and appeared to be oblivious of her surroundings; a sign of possible drug intoxication," said the authority.

Officers from HSA identified the 13-year-old girl and raided her residence, seizing a vape that has been tested to contain etomidate.

Etomidate is a medicinal ingredient used in clinical practice as an anaesthetic agent. It should only be administered under medical supervision.

Adverse effects of etomidate include nausea and vomiting, muscle spasms, changes to breathing and blood pressure, as well as seizures and psychosis.

HSA said it identified and caught the person who sold the vape to the 13-year-old. One vape and three pods that were seized from the seller were also found to contain etomidate.

The 25-year-old seller and his 26-year-old wife are also assisting in the investigation.