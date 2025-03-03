Children reported by their parents for vaping will not be fined: Rahayu

SINGAPORE: Children who are reported by their parents for vaping will not be fined, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam said in parliament on Monday (Mar 3).

Mdm Rahayu was answering a question from Member of Parliament Tan Wu Meng (PAP-Jurong), who asked how many vaping cases arise from parents referring their children to the police and what is the Health Science Authority's (HSA) approach to such referrals.

She said that HSA received about 4,000 and 5,000 cases involving possession or usage of e-vaporisers from the police over the past two years. Only one of these cases was a parent referring his child to the police for vaping.

For this case, the individual was issued with a warning instead of a composition fine, and referred to the Health Promotion Board (HPB) for counselling.