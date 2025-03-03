Children reported by their parents for vaping will not be fined: Rahayu
There was only one of such a case in the last two years, said the Minister of State for Health.
SINGAPORE: Children who are reported by their parents for vaping will not be fined, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam said in parliament on Monday (Mar 3).
Mdm Rahayu was answering a question from Member of Parliament Tan Wu Meng (PAP-Jurong), who asked how many vaping cases arise from parents referring their children to the police and what is the Health Science Authority's (HSA) approach to such referrals.
She said that HSA received about 4,000 and 5,000 cases involving possession or usage of e-vaporisers from the police over the past two years. Only one of these cases was a parent referring his child to the police for vaping.
For this case, the individual was issued with a warning instead of a composition fine, and referred to the Health Promotion Board (HPB) for counselling.
"Parents who are concerned that their children are vaping can call the HPB QuitLine for a referral to HPB’s smoking and vaping cessation service. No enforcement action will be taken against the children," Mdm Rahayu added.
In response, Dr Tan explained that one of his residents had discovered their child was vaping and because they did not know what to do at the time, had brought the child to the nearest police station.
The police referred the case to HSA and the child was issued a S$300 (US$220) fine, he added.
"The parents were distressed and concerned, and worried that this approach, however well-meant by the agencies, might discourage parents from getting their children help," he said.
Mdm Rahayu said that in that case, the authorities managed to "remediate" and "address" the situation accordingly after Dr Tan had raised the matter.
"In general, we do take a very nuanced approach with regards to voluntary situation(s) where they actually want to stop vaping, and where the parents actually bring their child forward," she said.
Such cases will typically be flagged to HSA and authorities will then provide counselling and issue a warning, she added.
"If Members (of Parliament) are aware of certain circumstances where the parents have approached the police ... and some fines are issued, you could highlight that case to us," Mdm Rahayu added.
The Health Sciences Authority received about 4,000 and 5,000 cases involving the possession or usage of e-vaporisers from the Singapore Police Force over the past two years. Only one of these cases was a parent referring his child to the police for vaping. Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam gave this update in reply to an MP’s questions in parliament on Monday (Mar 3).