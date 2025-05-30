Rise in vaping cases this year involving etomidate, a fast-acting anaesthetic, says HSA

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is closely monitoring the use of e-vaporisers, or vapes, to consume etomidate, a fast-acting anaesthetic used in medical procedures.

More than 20 cases involving etomidate have been detected so far this year, compared to five cases for the whole of last year, according to the statutory board.

Vape products laced with etomidate are often called "kpods", “zombie vapes” and “space oil”.

HSA warned that inhaling it directly into the lungs can cause side effects like spasms, breathing issues and seizures.

The statutory board added that the sedative is meant to be used under supervision in hospitals for medical procedures.

Etomidate is classified as a poison and those found possessing or using pods containing it are liable upon conviction to a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to two years and/or fine up to S$10,000 (US$7,800) under the Poisons Act.

DRASTIC IMPACT ON YOUTH HEALTH

But even without etomidate, doctors said vaping can lead to more drastic health outcomes for those who take up the habit.

Between January 2024 and March 2025, about 2,600 students from schools and Institutes of Higher Learning were referred to HSA for vaping, and nearly 1,800 youths received counselling during this period, according to the agency.

HSA added that there were over 800 repeat offenders under 18 years old between 2019 to 2023 who bought, used or were in possession of a vape.

Dr Loh told CNA that teenagers are also more sensitive to addictive effects of vaping, so they might find it more difficult to eventually kick the habit, compared to adults.

Vapes contain chemicals including nicotine – an addictive substance commonly found in cigarettes, cancer-causing agents like formaldehyde, and metal nanoparticles such as tin, lead or nickel.

Adjunct Associate Professor Puah Ser Hon, head of Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, said that the growing number of youths vaping is a concern.

“They're still developing, their lungs are growing, their brain(s) are growing, but all the chemicals that they inhale through the vapes actually stunt them,” he added.

Assoc Prof Puah said that users of vapes also face potential illnesses such as cancer and chronic lung diseases.