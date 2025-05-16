15 fined for posting vaping content on social media
The offenders were caught between January 2024 and March 2025. There was also a 44 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of people caught with vapes in the first quarter of 2025.
SINGAPORE: Fifteen people who posted photos or videos of e-vaporisers on their social media accounts between January 2024 and March 2025 were identified and fined, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (May 16).
Ten of the offenders were caught in the last two quarters.
The platforms used by those caught include TikTok and the livestreaming platform Bigo.
MOH and HSA said that over 17,900 people have been caught for the possession or use of e-vaporisers in the same period, attributing this to "stepped-up, multi-agency enforcement efforts".
HSA said that it seized more than S$41 million (US$31.6 million) worth of e-vaporisers and components from January 2024 to March 2025 and prosecuted 60 people for selling vapes, including those linked to warehouses storing products worth millions of dollars.
During joint operations by HSA and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) within the stipulated period, 101 travellers entering Singapore were caught with e-vaporisers. Smuggling cases involving 91 smugglers were also referred to HSA by ICA, the authorities said.
About 6,437 listings of e-vaporisers and related components were removed from online platforms in 2024, more than double of the 3,149 listings removed in 2023, MOH and HSA said.
The Health Promotion Board (HPB) provides cessation support for students caught vaping. Parents can call its QuitLine at 1800 438 2000 for a referral to HPB's smoking and vaping cessation service, the authorities said.
44 PER CENT INCREASE IN PEOPLE CAUGHT WITH VAPES
According to data on HSA's website, 3,171 people were caught using or possessing e-vaporisers in the first quarter of 2025, a 44 per cent increase from the same period in 2024 (2,200).
In the final quarter of 2024, 3,557 people were caught for similar offences.
The authorities warned that possessing, using or purchasing vapes carries a maximum fine of S$2,000, while anyone caught selling them faces a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, with heavier punishments for repeat offenders.
All prohibited tobacco items will be seized and confiscated.
Those who fail to promptly pay their fines will face harsher consequences if prosecuted in court, MOH and HSA said, adding that 27 such offenders were prosecuted between January 2024 and March 2025.