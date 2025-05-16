15 fined for posting vaping content on social media

SINGAPORE: Fifteen people who posted photos or videos of e-vaporisers on their social media accounts between January 2024 and March 2025 were identified and fined, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (May 16).

Ten of the offenders were caught in the last two quarters.

The platforms used by those caught include TikTok and the livestreaming platform Bigo.

MOH and HSA said that over 17,900 people have been caught for the possession or use of e-vaporisers in the same period, attributing this to "stepped-up, multi-agency enforcement efforts".

HSA said that it seized more than S$41 million (US$31.6 million) worth of e-vaporisers and components from January 2024 to March 2025 and prosecuted 60 people for selling vapes, including those linked to warehouses storing products worth millions of dollars.