Commentary: Singapore has banned vaping, but drug-laced vapes are slipping through

THE RISE OF DRUG-INFUSED VAPES

The vaping industry is now estimated to be worth US$22 billion, with around 80 million users worldwide.

One of the more recent and deeply concerning trends is the growing popularity of “Kpod” vapes. Kpods contain etomidate, a powerful anaesthetic similar to ketamine, in a mix also called “zombie spice” or “space oil”. It can cause seizures, coma and cardiac arrest.

Despite the risks, sellers market Kpods as “safe” and “undetectable in urine tests”, often in fruity flavours such as grape, blueberry and mango. They are virtually undistinguishable from regular vapes.

In the United Kingdom, a study last year found that one in six vapes confiscated at English schools was spiked with zombie spice. Teachers described how students had collapsed in hallways and ended up in intensive care after vaping this mix.

Though less common in Singapore, Kpods are being picked up by children as young as 12. Authorities have also seized vape devices containing THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Concern over drug-infused vapes has intensified, with lawmakers in Singapore raising the issue several times in parliament this year.

In other countries, vapes have also been found to contain opioids like heroin and fentanyl, a particularly chilling development given that fentanyl can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

In February, Malaysian police busted a lab in Selangor producing meth-laced vapes, seizing RM10 million (US$2.26 million) worth of products intended for both domestic and international distribution.