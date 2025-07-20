Singapore working to list etomidate as illegal drug; one-third of vapes seized found to contain it
Etomidate, when consumed through vapes, can cause permanent organ failure, says Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is working to list etomidate, an anaesthetic that has been found in vapes, as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (Jul 20).
"Vaping, especially those that are laced with etomidate, is increasing. It is causing quite serious concern amongst agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Health (MOH)," he told reporters.
Recently, authorities randomly tested more than 100 vapes that were seized, and one-third were found to contain etomidate. Pods that contain vape juice mixed with etomidate are also known as K-pods.
Mr Ong also noted that there have also been some deaths, including those arising from traffic accidents as well as unnatural ones, where etomidate was implicated.
Vapes, or e-vaporisers, are banned in Singapore. They are controlled and enforced under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sales) Act. Etomidate is a controlled substance under the Poisons Act.
Under these Acts, users of drug-laced pods may be fined, but that will change when etomidate is listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).
"But under the MDA, they will be treated no differently from those who consume hard drugs and narcotics, such as cannabis or cocaine," said Mr Ong.
This means they will be subject to supervision, have to undergo mandatory rehabilitation and may also be committed to a drug rehabilitation centre.
Repeat offenders will be prosecuted and may be jailed for at least a year.
"We will take a few weeks to put this into effect," said the health minister, calling the listing of etomidate an "interim measure".
While vapes started off mainly as a device to deliver nicotine, Mr Ong noted that it is now a delivery device for a range of substances, from nicotine to psychoactive substances such as etomidate, to hardcore drugs that are illegal.
"When that is the situation, it requires a whole-of-government effort to enforce against this," Mr Ong said.
He added that several other agencies, such as the National Parks Board, National Environment Agency and Land Transport Authority, are already enforcing against vaping, in addition to the police and the Health Sciences Authority.
"When they catch them, the vapes come to MOH and we test them. If it is just nicotine, we will process and fine them.
"If it is something serious, other agencies will have to come in. In the most serious cases involving drugs, the Central Narcotics Bureau will have to come in, so it will have to be a concerted effort," said the minister.
Mr Ong warned that it can be "very damaging" to consume etomidate through vapes, as it can cause permanent organ failure and hallucinations. He urged those who are using K-pods to give them up now.
When asked about the situation in schools, Mr Ong said: "I do not want to assume it is fine. In an earlier exercise, when we tested the vapes we had seized from schools, we did not detect any etomidate.
"But that was a couple of months ago. In the latest, when we randomly tested vapes (seized from the public), one third had etomidate, so I will not assume that etomidate has not made (its) way to schools."