Singapore working to list etomidate as illegal drug; one-third of vapes seized found to contain it

SINGAPORE: Singapore is working to list etomidate, an anaesthetic that has been found in vapes, as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (Jul 20).

"Vaping, especially those that are laced with etomidate, is increasing. It is causing quite serious concern amongst agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Health (MOH)," he told reporters.

Recently, authorities randomly tested more than 100 vapes that were seized, and one-third were found to contain etomidate. Pods that contain vape juice mixed with etomidate are also known as K-pods.

Mr Ong also noted that there have also been some deaths, including those arising from traffic accidents as well as unnatural ones, where etomidate was implicated.

Vapes, or e-vaporisers, are banned in Singapore. They are controlled and enforced under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sales) Act. Etomidate is a controlled substance under the Poisons Act.

Under these Acts, users of drug-laced pods may be fined, but that will change when etomidate is listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

"But under the MDA, they will be treated no differently from those who consume hard drugs and narcotics, such as cannabis or cocaine," said Mr Ong.

This means they will be subject to supervision, have to undergo mandatory rehabilitation and may also be committed to a drug rehabilitation centre.

Repeat offenders will be prosecuted and may be jailed for at least a year.