Over 2,500 vaping reports in first half of 2025; HSA to launch online reporting form

SINGAPORE: More than 2,500 reports of vaping have been made in the first half of 2025, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Sunday (Jul 20).

Compared with over 3,000 reports for the whole of 2024, HSA said it has seen a "significant increase" in public feedback on vaping-related offences.

In one such case, HSA on Jul 11 caught a 21-year-old man who was allegedly distributing vapes and components in Bishan and Ubi.

Officers conducted raids and seized almost three tonnes of vapes. He was charged in court on Jul 14, with the case adjourned to Aug 11.

In May, HSA raided the homes of two 16-year-old boys who were allegedly vaping in a private-hire car. The driver had reported the incident to the traffic police, who seized two vapes from one of the boys.

Another 54 pods and three vapes were found in his residence. Some of the pods were tested by HSA and found to contain etomidate.

Etomidate is a fast-acting anaesthetic used in medical procedures. Adverse effects of etomidate include nausea and vomiting, uncontrollable movement or spasm of muscles, changes to breathing and blood pressure, and seizures and psychosis that can endanger health.

No vapes or components were found at the other boy's home, and both are assisting HSA in investigations.

In the same month, a video was posted online showing a 58-year-old man sitting on a road and holding a vape. He was unable to walk on his own and was shaking uncontrollably, with passers-by helping to get him off the road.

HSA officers raided his residence but did not find any vapes, although the man admitted to vaping. He was issued a fine.

In another case, a man was filmed vaping in a lift at Sim Lim Square and the video was posted on social media. HSA identified the 24-year-old, raided his residence and seized two vapes. He is assisting with investigations.

HSA said there has been a "considerable increase" in the number of social media postings showing others vaping in public.

"Through these public feedback and social media postings, HSA was able to use them as an additional source of surveillance data to intensify our enforcement activities," it added.