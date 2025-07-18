Man nabbed in HSA Bishan operation charged with having over 800 K-pods for sale

SINGAPORE: A man said to be a deliveryman for illegal electronic vapouriser K-pods was charged in court on Friday (Jul 18) with possessing more than 800 of the pods containing vape juice for sale.

Chin Wei Liang, Jodan, 27, was handed six charges - three for possessing K-pods or components for sale, and three of possessing such items.

K-pods refer to pods that contain vape juice mixed with etomidate. They have been touted by online sellers to be undetectable in urine tests.

Etomidate is classified as a poison under the Poisons Act and import and sale of the substance requires a licence.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) previously warned that inhaling the sedative directly into the lungs can cause side effects like spasms, breathing issues and seizures.

Chin was arrested by HSA in an operation last week.

According to his charges tendered on Friday, Chin is accused of possessing the following pods at about 3.50pm on Jul 10 near Block 189, Bishan Street 13: Two USDT assorted K-pods, grape flavoured, worth S$140 (US$109); 81 K-pods in different flavours; 114 pieces of USDT K-pods in assorted flavours; 53 pieces of Lucifer K-pods in assorted flavours; 65 pieces of Beta XL K-pods in different flavours; 63 pieces of "$" K-pods; 73 "Marbo" K-pods; 13 pieces of "VIP" K-pods and 341 pieces of "Zombie" K-pods.

Chin also allegedly had 24 vapes without pods for sale.

He is also accused of having the following in his own possession: Three vapes - one without pods; cartridges and related vape products, and a box containing 19 "Heetsticks" stated to be "harmful tobacco products".

The prosecutor sought six weeks' adjournment for investigations to be completed.

"In this case, there was quite a large number of what suspected to be K-pods seized from the accused. There's also likely to be further charges involved," he said.

Asked if he was able to get a bailor, the unrepresented Chin said his cousin was in court with him.

He will return to court in August.

If convicted of possessing imitation tobacco products or components for sale under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, Chin could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For possessing such items for purposes other than sale, he could be fined up to S$2,000 per charge.