Man charged over manufacturing 'kpods' at home in first such case

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Jul 17) over the manufacturing of e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, or "kpods", at home.

Etomidate is a fast-acting anaesthetic used in medical procedures. The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) told CNA that it is the first case of its kind.

Mohammed Akil Abdul Rahim was on Thursday handed five other charges, including the possession of e-vaporisers, or vapes, vape pods and other components.

He was found on Dec 11, 2024, with hundreds of such items in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at Block 296B Yishun Street 22.

These included 569 empty pod casings, 1,485 pod covers, 100 loose vape pods and disposable vapes.