Man charged over manufacturing 'kpods' at home in first such case

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Jul 17) over the manufacturing of e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, or "kpods", at home.
Etomidate is a fast-acting anaesthetic used in medical procedures. The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) told CNA that it is the first case of its kind.
Mohammed Akil Abdul Rahim was on Thursday handed five other charges, including the possession of e-vaporisers, or vapes, vape pods and other components.
He was found on Dec 11, 2024, with hundreds of such items in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at Block 296B Yishun Street 22.
These included 569 empty pod casings, 1,485 pod covers, 100 loose vape pods and disposable vapes.
He had earlier been charged under the Poisons Act for selling and possessing etomidate.
He allegedly sold 100 vape pods outside the same HDB flat just after midnight on Dec 11, 2024. These pods were later analysed and found to contain etomidate.
At about 5.30am that same day, Akil was allegedly found with 26.4 grams of white powder that had etomidate.
According to the court system, Akil intends to plead guilty.
Earlier this year, HSA said it is closely monitoring the use of kpods. As of Jun 30, it has detected 28 cases involving etomidate this year.
Adverse effects of etomidate include nausea and vomiting, uncontrollable movement or spasm of muscles, changes to breathing and blood pressure, and seizures and psychosis that can endanger health.