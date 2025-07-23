AI usage rising in Singapore preschools, but experts warn against excessive screen time

SINGAPORE: Within two years, a preschooler went from knowing 30 Mandarin characters to more than 300, with the help of a language learning programme powered by artificial intelligence.

The tool - which highlights mistakes and customises fun coaching for children until they get it right - has been used at schools run by education firm Ednovation since 2023.

Still, its founder Richard Yen said it focuses on maintaining a healthy balance between humans and machines.

“We're not replacing teachers with AI. Teachers teach the lessons. Definitely, we're not going to change that - but a teacher in the class cannot provide one-to-one assistance to so many children,” he told CNA.

“AI comes in as a revision tutor to revise the things that the children have learned from the teacher. And this combination of human-AI collaboration - it works wonders.”

Some preschools in Singapore like Ednovation have seen a rise in the number of students taking up AI programmes. This also comes as some schools are adopting more early education apps in classes to help children learn languages more easily and spark creativity.

RISE IN TAKEUP RATE

One AI application, in particular, has seen a 75 per cent jump online in sign-ups.

Math learning app Creta Class offers 15-minutes-a-day programmes based on each child’s progress and interest. It is still in its pilot phase with physical classrooms.