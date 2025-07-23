AI usage rising in Singapore preschools, but experts warn against excessive screen time
Some preschools are adopting more early education apps in classes to help children learn languages more easily and spark creativity.
SINGAPORE: Within two years, a preschooler went from knowing 30 Mandarin characters to more than 300, with the help of a language learning programme powered by artificial intelligence.
The tool - which highlights mistakes and customises fun coaching for children until they get it right - has been used at schools run by education firm Ednovation since 2023.
Still, its founder Richard Yen said it focuses on maintaining a healthy balance between humans and machines.
“We're not replacing teachers with AI. Teachers teach the lessons. Definitely, we're not going to change that - but a teacher in the class cannot provide one-to-one assistance to so many children,” he told CNA.
“AI comes in as a revision tutor to revise the things that the children have learned from the teacher. And this combination of human-AI collaboration - it works wonders.”
Some preschools in Singapore like Ednovation have seen a rise in the number of students taking up AI programmes. This also comes as some schools are adopting more early education apps in classes to help children learn languages more easily and spark creativity.
RISE IN TAKEUP RATE
One AI application, in particular, has seen a 75 per cent jump online in sign-ups.
Math learning app Creta Class offers 15-minutes-a-day programmes based on each child’s progress and interest. It is still in its pilot phase with physical classrooms.
Its CEO Carlton Kuo attributed the increase in interest to several key factors, including greater parental awareness of the importance of digital literacy and “preparing children for a tech-driven future”.
He also pointed to the “mainstreaming of AI in everyday life” that he said has led to “demand for early, structured exposure to these technologies”.
Ednovation said it has has seen an increase of preschoolers using AI by 50 per cent in the last two-and-a-half years.
Still, not all AI education programmes have been a success in Singapore’s classrooms.
For example, BrookieKids' storytelling app was not adopted after being piloted to about 20 preschools starting in 2022.
The app uses speech AI to interact with kids, shaping stories based on their response, with an aim of fostering mother tongue language practice and exposure. While it currently only has Mandarin narratives, it will expand to Malay by the end of the year.
Founder Melissa Ng said there were concerns from preschool operators and educators about the amount of screen time in classrooms.
Despite this, the company has seen a 30 per cent monthly in sales over the past six months on the app store, she said. It has attracted 1,500 users since July 2024, with parents its main clientele.
WORRIES ABOUT SCREEN TIME
Experts have warned that exposing kids to AI so early has its issues - in particular, excessive screen time.
Earlier this year, the authorities put in place guidelines on screen use for children under 12. Specifically for those aged 18 months to 6 years, they should have their screen use limited to a maximum of an hour a day outside of school.
The Ministry of Health at the time said local cohort studies have led to more studies on children’s health behaviours and their impact in the short as well as long term.
This includes studies on how the central nervous system and brain developments are associated with screen use, and how inadequate physical activity has resulted in poorer body mass index or obesity problems.
Ms Amelia Jaishree, lead specialist at the National Institute of Early Childhood Development, said parents are “a lot more aware” of passive screen time compared with a decade ago, thanks to the government’s guidelines.
She stressed the need to ensure digital activities are “developmentally appropriate”.
“That means avoiding passive screen time and focusing on interactive, purposeful learning,” she added.
“So a balanced approach is key, because our children still need plenty of time for physical play, social interaction and, of course, creative exploration.”
Ednovation, which owns three preschool chains in Singapore with about 600 students, said it ensures they engage with devices for only one hour a week.
It throws in physical interactive programmes to mimic coding commands and makes sure communication, leadership, and creativity are front and centre of its lessons.
Dr Yen reiterated that it wants students not just to learn technical skills, but also soft skills so they can “stand apart from AI” in the future.
“It's not just learning about coding. They learn about teamwork. They experience failure, they experience success - and so all these are really in a bigger context,” he noted.
Ms Jaishree noted the importance of seeing AI as a support tool, not a substitute for teachers’ expertise.
“Technology should always be facilitated by the teachers. It's never a substitute for play or interaction. Instead, it should complement those experiences,” she said.