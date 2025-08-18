Snap Insight: NDR 2025 – ‘ulu’ no more, northern Singapore is set to be central in its own way

SINGAPORE: It is the morning peak hour, but people crossing green spaces and an open plaza to get to tall office blocks do not look particularly harried. Some stroll over from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate, others stream out from the MRT station – one could think this is a scene out of the city centre or a satellite business district such as Tampines or Jurong East.

But in time to come, this could just as easily be in Woodlands.

In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced plans to transform the northern region of Singapore, from what some call an “ulu” - Malay word for remote - area into vibrant and connected neighbourhoods.

In a global city, there should be no real ulu districts, only differently central districts.