NDR 2025: New homes, better connectivity for Kranji, Sembawang among plans to rejuvenate northern Singapore

SINGAPORE: Tens of thousands of new homes and improved transport links in Kranji and Sembawang are among the government’s plans to rejuvenate the northern region of Singapore.

Making his annual National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the importance of making the most of Singapore's limited land through redevelopment and innovation.

He referenced the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Draft Master Plan 2025, released in June, which charts land use plans for the next 10 to 15 years. Among its proposals are more than 80,000 new public and private homes across more than 10 new neighbourhoods.

“In the past, we have spoken about our plans for the west, the east and the central regions. Some people say the northern part of Singapore is more 'ulu' or remote,” said Mr Wong, speaking at the Institute of Technical Education College headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

“I assure you it's not. So tonight, I will focus on the north.”