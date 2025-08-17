NDR 2025: New homes, better connectivity for Kranji, Sembawang among plans to rejuvenate northern Singapore
Like Punggol, which has become a “thriving, beautiful town”, Kranji and Sembawang will be transformed into vibrant towns, says Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: Tens of thousands of new homes and improved transport links in Kranji and Sembawang are among the government’s plans to rejuvenate the northern region of Singapore.
Making his annual National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the importance of making the most of Singapore's limited land through redevelopment and innovation.
He referenced the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Draft Master Plan 2025, released in June, which charts land use plans for the next 10 to 15 years. Among its proposals are more than 80,000 new public and private homes across more than 10 new neighbourhoods.
“In the past, we have spoken about our plans for the west, the east and the central regions. Some people say the northern part of Singapore is more 'ulu' or remote,” said Mr Wong, speaking at the Institute of Technical Education College headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.
“I assure you it's not. So tonight, I will focus on the north.”
KRANJI: NATURE AT ITS DOORSTEP
In Kranji, the former Singapore Racecourse – spanning about 130 hectares or roughly the size of 200 football fields – presents a “rare opportunity for a major transformation”, said Mr Wong.
“For the past 25 years, when you speak of Kranji, you think of horse racing. But over time, the popularity of horse racing has declined and the land hasn’t really been well-utilised.”
The government has since taken back the land, and it was earlier announced that the site will be redeveloped into a new housing estate, with around 14,000 new public and private homes.
A neighbourhood centre will be built near Kranji MRT station, while a new interchange station at Sungei Kadut will link the North-South and Downtown MRT lines.
Mr Wong noted that the former Singapore Racecourse is unique for its natural surroundings, including a new Mandai mangrove and mudflat nature park to its north and the Mandai Wildlife Reserve to its south.
The area is also near the Rail Corridor – a former railway line that has been transformed into a recreational and community corridor – and the Sungei Mandai waterway.
“It's a site with all the right ingredients – ample space, good connectivity and nature at its doorstep,” Mr Wong said.
“This will be a new housing development combining urban living with our rich natural heritage. It’s something we can all look forward to in about 10 years’ time.”
SEMBAWANG: FROM SHIPYARD TO WATERFRONT COMMUNITY
Plans are also underway to redevelop the Sembawang Shipyard site, which has roots dating back to 1938 when it was built by the British as a naval base.
After the departure of the British Royal Navy, the naval docks were converted into Sembawang Shipyard and officially declared open by then-President Benjamin Sheares in 1971.
“Sembawang Shipyard played a key role in our early industrialisation and powered the growth of our maritime industry,” said Mr Wong.
The area’s maritime heritage will be preserved, including its dry dock, which was once the world’s largest. Ideas being considered for the space include community spaces for concerts, sports and performances.
The government is also exploring waterfront homes, dining, shopping and recreation along the coastline.
“When you put it all together, this can become a new vibrant waterfront destination in the north – rich in heritage, yet reimagined for the future.”
WOODLANDS: SET FOR TRANSFORMATION
Woodlands, described by Mr Wong as the “northern gateway” into Singapore, is also set to undergo major changes.
In January, Singapore and Malaysia inked an agreement to develop the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which aims to merge Singapore's R&D capabilities with Malaysia's industrial base and land resources. The zone targets 50 cross-border projects and the creation of 20,000 skilled jobs over five years.
To support the SEZ, Woodlands Checkpoint will be redeveloped in phases over the next 10 to 15 years, expanding to five times its current size.
“That means more efficient and secure clearances, shorter waiting times and less traffic congestion,” said Mr Wong.
The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is also expected to start operations by the end of next year. In Singapore, it will connect directly to Woodlands North MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.
“There will be seamless transfer between the RTS and the MRT,” said Mr Wong, adding that passengers will be able to “clear both Singapore and Malaysian immigration at the point of departure”.
Around the RTS Link station, new “flexible” industrial spaces will be developed for businesses seeking to tap into the SEZ.
New public housing is also planned, including 4,000 flats near Admiralty Park and additional homes along the Woodlands waterfront.
The prime minister cited how plans to redevelop Punggol were first made nearly 20 years ago, and it has now become a “thriving, beautiful town”.
“Tonight, I have shared our plans for Kranji and Sembawang. Just as we transformed Punggol, these plans will take shape in the years ahead and they will become reality,” he said.
“When they do, Kranji and Sembawang will flourish as even more vibrant towns – full of life and opportunity.
“That's how we make sure every part of Singapore shines – each with its own character, and a place we can all be proud to call home.”