Lessons from the past, geopolitical uncertainties can help Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone take off

In recent months, trade associations such as the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) have organised a few missions to Johor for its members to explore new opportunities.

More than 180 Singapore companies took part in the business mission organised by SBF in February, while SMF has brought representatives from about 150 firms across the border so far this year alone.

Additionally, the joint JS-SEZ project office that was formed by MTI, the Economic Development Board (EDB) and trade agency Enterprise Singapore has received more than 140 enquiries from domestic and foreign companies so far, MTI said.

The Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFC-J), a one-stop centre to fast-track investor journeys within the special economic zone that is led by both state and federal government agencies, has also received more than 300 investor enquiries, with 100 focused on the Forest City Special Financial Zone alone, it told CNA TODAY.

Dulling this early enthusiasm, however, is the lack of clarity regarding the zone’s regulations and incentives.

In CNA TODAY’s conversations with businesses that either have an eye on expanding to Johor or are already situated there, most said they are awaiting further announcements to see if their companies would qualify for special privileges within the zone.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has already published its tax incentive package for businesses looking to enter the zone. However, a minimum capital investment of RM500 million (US$118 million) is required for projects in various sectors to be eligible – a tough ask for many small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Singapore, for its part, has delivered on initiatives such as streamlined procedures at customs for land intermodal transshipment and passport-free QR-code clearance, but it has yet to reveal much about tax incentives specific to the economic zone for businesses.

Mr Ang Yuit, president of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (ASME), said that as a result, the economic zone in its present form does not “have immediate resonance with Singapore firms, apart from providing a baseline confidence of what both governments' directions are”.

Speaking at a media gathering on May 20, he also said that some existing Singapore businesses in Johor Bahru have faced administrative and regulatory issues such as contrasting instructions from Malaysia’s federal and state governments on taxable items.

“This indicates that firms must be prepared for hiccups and the need for alignment along the JS-SEZ journey," Mr Ang added.

Many businesses have thus chosen to take a “wait-and-see” approach before committing to operations in the area. They are, however, hopeful that the governments will announce more schemes beneficial to SMEs in time to come.

Taking a wider view, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in January that the greater potential for the SEZ is “not just about Singapore businesses going to Johor, but it is about both sides working together to attract new investment projects globally”.

The signs are slightly more optimistic on that front.

Mr Ben Neumann, who leads the Singapore business of global mobility advisory firm Vialto Partners, said his firm is seeing more interest coming from large multinational corporations and SMEs enquiring about the SEZ, than from local companies in Singapore and Malaysia.

Indeed, industry players believe that the unfolding trade war between the United States and its major trading partners positions the JS-SEZ favourably to investors who are looking for more stable regions to put their money.

It may still be early days, but capital across the globe are keenly monitoring what was billed as a “game changer” by Malaysia's former economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

CNA TODAY takes a closer look at how the JS-SEZ is shaping up, and what stumbling blocks it may have to overcome.