Malaysia Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, ally Nik Nazmi quit Cabinet after losses in ruling PKR's leadership polls
Rafizi said his resignation will take effect from Jun 17. Hours after his announcement, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also said that he has resigned from his post.
JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia's Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has resigned from the Cabinet after his defeat in the contest for deputy presidency in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) last weekend.
Hours after Rafizi's announcement, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also said that he has resigned from his post.
Nik Nazmi, seen as an ally of Rafizi, had failed to defend his post as PKR vice-president at the weekend polls.
Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah is his new heir-apparent after she defeated incumbent Rafizi in an intense campaign that saw both levelling fierce criticism at some government policies and moves.
Nurul Izzah won PKR's deputy presidency with 9,803 votes against Rafizi's 3,866.
In a statement to the media on Wednesday (May 28), Rafizi said he has submitted his resignation letter from the Cabinet to PM Anwar.
"I entered politics to cultivate a new political culture grounded in accountability and the people's mandate. My recent defeat in the PKR elections signifies that I no longer possess the party's mandate to translate PKR's people-centric agenda into government programmes," he said.
"As practised in countries that uphold democratic principles, leaders who lose in party elections should make way for the victors to assume roles in the government."
Rafizi said his resignation will take effect from Jun 17 and that he will be clearing leave from Wednesday until Jun 16.
He added that his responsibility as Economy Minister "has been fulfilled with the completion of the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13)", which will be presented at the upcoming parliamentary session.
The plan emphasises "comprehensive educational reforms, including several structural changes involving the Ministry of Education", he said.
"I hope the Cabinet will maintain some of the bold reforms related to the Ministry of Education in RMK13, even though I will no longer be part of the Cabinet."
Efforts to enhance the robustness of Malaysia's economic structure and achieve high-income status are ongoing, he added. "We must continue to make sound long-term decisions, even if they are challenging and complex, for the sake of future generations."
The 47-year-old Member of Parliament for Pandan constituency had earlier pledged to resign if he lost the PKR deputy presidency.
About two hours after Rafizi's announcement, Nik Nazmi, 43, said in a Facebook post that he submitted his resignation from Cabinet to Anwar on Wednesday and will be on leave from Thursday until Jul 3.
He said that since his appointment to the Cabinet in Dec 2022, he has "worked tirelessly... to implement much-needed reforms".
However, he recognised that his previous position as PKR vice-president "was a key consideration in my Cabinet appointment".
"As I have failed to defend my party post during its recent elections, I have decided to resign as a Minister."
The Setiawangsa Member of Parliament said he looks forward to returning to the backbench and focussing on his constituency work.
Following Rafizi's defeat last Friday night, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party would not ask for ministerial posts, but would gladly accept them if given.
“That (the possible vacant position) is their (PKR’s) right. We cannot interfere and we know the limits to our requests. But, if the post is given to UMNO, we will accept it with open arms," said Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister.
UMNO is a key partner in Anwar's unity government.
Analysts earlier told CNA that Nurul Izzah's victory and Rafizi's subsequent resignation would leave Anwar with a political conundrum due to heightened division that could see Rafizi and his key supporters leaving the party. They drew parallels to how Anwar’s former Number Two Azmin Ali resigned from PKR in 2020.
Rafizi has no shortage of suitors.
Annuar Musa, supreme council member of the biggest opposition party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), has urged Rafizi via a statement on his Facebook page to join the opposition coalition for the next national polls due by 2028.
At the same time, Anwar will have a hole to fill in his Cabinet, with the Economy Ministry spearheading key initiatives like the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.
Nurul Izzah has said she is not keen on a Cabinet post if she clinches the deputy presidency.
While Anwar may be keen for her to join the Cabinet to shore up PKR’s quota, doing so could exacerbate nepotism claims, observers said.
“I RESPECT HIM DEEPLY”, SAYS NURUL IZZAH
Posting on Facebook after Rafizi’s statement, Nurul Izzah described him as having a mind that is a “source of strength”, whether in government or not.
She said his ideas will not be forgotten and will continue to be refined and implemented, as they are “what is best for Malaysia”.
“He has introduced ideas and policies that have reshaped our discourse, especially in governance, transparency and economic justice. I respect him deeply,” she wrote.
Nurul Izzah said that her focus remains on strengthening the party by ensuring its top leadership is accountable.
“It is our responsibility to remind each other that we must not stray from the values and principles we have long upheld and fought for,” she said.
Nurul Izzah said the party would be introducing mandatory training for all party leaders on laws related to anti-money laundering, corruption and tax compliance, at both the central and branch levels.