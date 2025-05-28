Malaysia Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, ally Nik Nazmi quit Cabinet after losses in ruling PKR's leadership polls

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia's Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has resigned from the Cabinet after his defeat in the contest for deputy presidency in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) last weekend.

Hours after Rafizi's announcement, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also said that he has resigned from his post.

Nik Nazmi, seen as an ally of Rafizi, had failed to defend his post as PKR vice-president at the weekend polls.

Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah is his new heir-apparent after she defeated incumbent Rafizi in an intense campaign that saw both levelling fierce criticism at some government policies and moves.

Nurul Izzah won PKR's deputy presidency with 9,803 votes against Rafizi's 3,866.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday (May 28), Rafizi said he has submitted his resignation letter from the Cabinet to PM Anwar.

"I entered politics to cultivate a new political culture grounded in accountability and the people's mandate. My recent defeat in the PKR elections signifies that I no longer possess the party's mandate to translate PKR's people-centric agenda into government programmes," he said.

"As practised in countries that uphold democratic principles, leaders who lose in party elections should make way for the victors to assume roles in the government."

Rafizi said his resignation will take effect from Jun 17 and that he will be clearing leave from Wednesday until Jun 16.

He added that his responsibility as Economy Minister "has been fulfilled with the completion of the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13)", which will be presented at the upcoming parliamentary session.

The plan emphasises "comprehensive educational reforms, including several structural changes involving the Ministry of Education", he said.

"I hope the Cabinet will maintain some of the bold reforms related to the Ministry of Education in RMK13, even though I will no longer be part of the Cabinet."

Efforts to enhance the robustness of Malaysia's economic structure and achieve high-income status are ongoing, he added. "We must continue to make sound long-term decisions, even if they are challenging and complex, for the sake of future generations."

The 47-year-old Member of Parliament for Pandan constituency had earlier pledged to resign if he lost the PKR deputy presidency.