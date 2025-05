Malaysia PM Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah elected as PKR’s deputy president, becomes his new heir-apparent

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter Nurul Izzah is his new heir-apparent after being elected as deputy president in the ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), defeating incumbent Rafizi Ramli in a intense campaign that saw both even levelling fierce criticsms against some government policies and moves.

PKR election committee chairperson Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced at the party's ongoing convention on Friday night (May 23) that Nurul Izzah, who is Anwar’s eldest daughter, has won after garnering 9,803 votes against Rafizi's 3,866 votes.

Nurul Izzah was the firm favourite to win, given that she had garnered open support from more than half of the party’s 222 division heads.

She was contesting the post for the first time.

Meanwhile Rafizi, who is also Minister of Economic Affairs, was contesting the deputy presidency for the third time. This was the second time he has suffered defeat, having lost to former party member Azmin Ali in 2018.

He won in the last party polls in 2022 after defeating Saifuddin Nasution, who is currently Minister of Home Affairs in Anwar’s cabinet.