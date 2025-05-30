China is wooing Malaysia and Indonesia with mega investments. Is the plan working?

KUALA LUMPUR and JAKARTA: If the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were forced to choose between the world’s pre-eminent powers, 71 per cent of Malaysians would prefer China over the United States.

That is according to the State of Southeast Asia 2025 survey, published last month by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

Leaving aside United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs, one of the reasons for Malaysians’ support for aligning with China is its “growing economic importance” in the region, said former Malaysian deputy minister of international trade and industry Ong Kian Ming.

People can see this in tourism, in foreign direct investment (FDI) in different sectors and “even in the presence of more Chinese nationals coming to Malaysia to set up businesses”, he cited.