Q&A with ASEAN secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn on tariffs, relations with China and US

Q. Do you think that this ASEAN-GCC-China summit is a signal or indication that ASEAN is moving closer towards China, and away from the US amid the trade tensions with Washington?



No, I don't think so. ASEAN never chooses sides. We are friends to all and enemies to none. With the US, we have had an enduring partnership (for) the past 48 years, and it will be during the Trump administration that will be commemorating the 50th anniversary in 2027 during Singapore’s chairmanship of ASEAN.

It's clear that we will continue to engage with the US on many issues because the US is also our comprehensive strategic partner … I don't think we are moving closer to Beijing or to Washington or anywhere. I think ASEAN remains ASEAN.



Q. What new initiatives can be expected at the ASEAN Summit with regards to resolving the crisis in Myanmar?



There are some movements. Before the summit we will have two meetings - just focused on Myanmar, at the ministerial level. There will be a meeting of the present chair, incoming chair and previous chair … it's all ASEAN Foreign Minister consultation ... discussing Myanmar. In that regard, they will have more time than they have been allocated to discuss the current developments in Myanmar, including the recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake impact as well.

I'm sure the leaders will discuss on looking at what we have done and what more can ASEAN do, particularly in the context of the Five-Point Consensus. How can we make sure the Five-Point Consensus will continue to be implemented in full? I think that's important.



Q. Can you give an update on Timor-Leste's progress toward becoming a full member of ASEAN?



There has been some good progress on Timor-Leste's membership in ASEAN. We have finally set up an operational ... Timor-Leste unit within the ASEAN Secretariat, so we now have dedicated staff to look after Timor-Leste. And of course, we concentrate now on the seven requirement for full membership, and we are constantly updating this to make sure that Timor-Leste is ready. Once it becomes a full member ... there's a lot of obligation, and that's why it's important for Timor-Leste to understand this on the one hand, but for us to make sure that we are ready as well. So I would say we should anticipate the accession by Timor-Leste in the very, very near future.