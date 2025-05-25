ASEAN to sign improved China, internal trade deals as bloc weighs ‘bolder’ moves to tackle US tariffs

As the rotating chair for ASEAN this year, Malaysia has urged the bloc to diversify its trading partners in the face of sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Sunday, Tengku Zafrul warned the bloc against staying still at a time of economic uncertainty.

“ASEAN would need to break away from a business-as-usual approach,” he said.

“We need to adopt bolder, more agile and more forward-looking strategies. We need to safeguard and advance ASEAN socioeconomic interests.”

ASEAN has reaffirmed its commitment to stand by the principles of multilateralism and a rules-based global trading order, even as it continues to maintain a policy of non-retaliation against the US tariffs, Tengku Zafrul said.

“We don't plan to have any measures that will represent a retaliation to what has been introduced,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said every ASEAN member is a “sovereign nation” and should be supported in pursuing bilateral tariff negotiations with the US.

“But it's important that in all these meetings, we also reiterate the ASEAN position,” he added.

At the summit on Monday and Tuesday, ASEAN is expected to explore the expansion of regional free trade agreements alongside engaging other economic blocs and dialogue partners, measures which Tengku Zafrul said were discussed at the economic council meeting.

FACILITATING TRADE WITHIN ASEAN

“We also discussed how ASEAN can improve trade within,” the minister added, noting that intra-ASEAN trade accounts for approximately 23 per cent of the bloc's total trade.

“There's a lot of room for improvement. When we look at other economic blocs, they trade with each other internally more than what ASEAN is doing today.”

ATIGA is aimed at achieving a free flow of goods between ASEAN member states, resulting in lower business costs, increased trade, and a larger market and economies of scale for businesses.

The upgraded agreement targets the further lowering of tariffs and the removal of non-tariff barriers among member countries.