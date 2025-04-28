Commentary: Trump’s tariffs are an opportunity for Indonesia to advance its interests

SINGAPORE: Indonesia was among the countries targeted by United States President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announced on Apr 2. It faces a 32 per cent tariff, the sixth highest in Southeast Asia.

This move sparked fears over a potential recession and had a negative impact on the stock market across Asia. The Indonesian stock market dropped 9 per cent on its first trading day (Apr 8) following the Hari Raya holiday period.

In response to the financial chaos, Mr Trump decided to delay the implementation of the tariffs for most countries by 90 days.

Despite the seemingly challenging circumstances, US tariffs may present a window of opportunity for Indonesia to advance its strategic and economic interests.

The Indonesian government pledged that Jakarta will not retaliate against Mr Trump’s tariffs. Instead, it would seek to negotiate and import more US products such as wheat, cotton, oil and gas.

President Prabowo Subianto has expressed his intention to explore new markets and strengthen domestic ones to mitigate the negative impact of US tariffs. He also met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Apr 6 to discuss the new US tariffs and other matters related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).