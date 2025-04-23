Commentary: With Southeast Asia hard hit by Trump tariffs, here’s what ASEAN can do next

JAKARTA: The response to US tariffs from Southeast Asia has so far been a masterclass.

Asia’s success in integrating into global value chains – and being the most efficient producer of goods that the world wants and needs – meant that the region was hard hit by President Donald Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs on Apr 2.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong were quick to declare they will not retaliate with tariffs of their own. That would merely add to the costs for citizens.

ASEAN Economic Ministers had already agreed in February to cooperate in the face of looming US tariffs and manage surges of Chinese imports locked out of the US market by using World Trade Organization-consistent trade remedies.

The ministers convened a special meeting on Apr 10 and created a taskforce to monitor developments and coordinate collective responses. A Special ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting will be convened, likely in early May.