Commentary: ASEAN isn’t retaliating on US tariffs. That doesn’t mean it’s not responding

KUALA LUMPUR: In his inaugural address on Jan 20, United States President Trump declared that he would “immediately begin the overhaul of (its) trade system”, and “tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich (its) citizens”.

He first took aim at Canada and Mexico, then trained his guns on his chief adversary: China, starting at 10 per cent tariffs, then doubling to 20 per cent a month later. As expected, China retaliated and declared that they “won’t be bullied”.

Fast forward to April and several rounds of tit-for-tat action with matching dizziness in the stock markets, US tariffs on Chinese imports have surged to 125 per cent, while China’s tariffs on American goods are at 84 per cent.

Until recently, Mr Trump barely mentioned Southeast Asia - and that was how the 700-million people region preferred it. Trained in decades-long hedging tactics between major powers, Southeast Asians knew how to be quiet and stay in the shadows. When elephants fight, small animals want to avoid getting hurt.

Then came Mr Trump’s “Liberation Day” and no one was spared. The US reciprocal tariffs hit almost everyone in the animal kingdom - friends (Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, Korea, European Union), foes (China, Syria), middle powers (Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa), and the smallest states (Lesotho, Madagascar, Nauru, Falkland Islands, Norfolk Island).

Panic phone calls, negotiation requests, and strongly worded press statements followed, but they could not escape the truth: That this was a fundamental reordering of the global trade system.