Commentary: Trump 'tarrifies' the world. The world should respond in kind

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Apr 2), the Trump administration has promised to roll out a slew of reciprocal tariffs, in what United States President Donald Trump has described as “Liberation Day”.

The destruction of the international trading system coupled with a global tariff war were once considered the nightmare outcome in geopolitical scenario planning. Now, it’s the base case.

Countries across the Asia-Pacific, particularly in Southeast Asia, are bracing for impact, "tarrified" of what's to come.

Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are widely expected to be among the hardest hit with tariffs, having been identified by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as members of the "Dirty 15" trading partners. These countries’ outsized trade surpluses with the US place them on that list.

For weeks, leaders around the world have made their case to Mr Trump and his administration for exemptions.

There is little to suggest their efforts will pay off.

Since his return to the White House, Mr Trump has rewritten the rules of American politics and international trade, dismissing multilateral norms. CEOs, economists and trade experts have warned that his sweeping tariffs could slow economic growth, drive up consumer prices, tank the stock market and strain household budgets, all to no avail.

Tariffs have a place in trade policy and can and should be used in a targeted and limited way when justified. However, the tsunami of the tariffs approaching the Asia-Pacific could ultimately undermine US economic interests.