Trump presses ahead with automotive tariffs, ratcheting up trade war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Mar 26) announced plans for long-promised tariffs of up to 25 per cent on automotive imports, widening the global trade war he kicked off upon regaining the White House this year.

Automotive industry experts expect the move will drive up prices and stymie production.

"What we're going to be doing is a 25 per cent tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States," Trump said at an event in the Oval Office.

"We start off with a 2.5 per cent base, which is what we're at, and go to 25 per cent."

Trump, who sees tariffs as a tool to raise revenue to offset his promised tax cuts and to revive a long-declining US industrial base, said the new import taxes will go into effect on Apr 2, the same date he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs aimed at the countries responsible for the bulk of the US trade deficit.

Collection of the new auto tariffs would begin on Apr 3. Besides cars, it will also impact light trucks.

Regarding the coming Apr 2 announcement, Trump indicated the measures may not be the like-for-like levies he has been pledging to impose.

"We're going to make it very lenient," Trump said. "I think people will be very surprised. It'll be, in many cases, less than the tariff they've been charging for decades."

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday condemned the tariffs.

"I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on European automotive exports," von der Leyen said in a statement, adding the European Union would "continue to seek negotiated solutions, while safeguarding its economic interests".