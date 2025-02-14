Trump unveils 'reciprocal tariffs' plan targeting friends and foes

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump inked plans on Thursday (Feb 13) for sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" that could hit both allies and competitors, in a dramatic escalation of an international trade war that economists warn could fuel inflation at home.

Since taking office, Trump has announced a broad range of tariffs targeting some of America's biggest trading partners, arguing that they would help tackle unfair practices - and in some cases using the threats to influence policy.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said on Thursday he had decided to impose reciprocal duties, telling reporters that US allies were often "worse than our enemies" on trade.

"Whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them," Trump added.

In particular, he called the European Union "absolutely brutal" in trade ties with Washington.