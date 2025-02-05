Commentary: Trump’s renewed trade war with China is just getting started

SINGAPORE: A couple of days after United States President Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term last month, he appeared to strike a conciliatory tone on China, telling global leaders at the World Economic Forum that he looked forward to “getting along” with Beijing.

The unexpected positive tone - especially after his campaign threats to impose tariffs as high as 60 per cent on China - led some experts on both sides of the Pacific to forecast a grand bargain coming between the United State and China.

They miscalculated.

On Saturday (Feb 1), the Trump administration ordered a 10 per cent tariff hike on goods from China, along with 25 per cent levies on Canadian and Mexican imports.

After days of urging Washington to “manage differences” and "meet China halfway", Beijing hit back on Feb 4, announcing 15 per cent tariffs on US coal and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and 10 per cent duties on crude oil, farm equipment, large-displacement vehicles and pickup trucks, in addition to a targeted investigation of Google. These tariffs, among other measures, are to take effect on Feb 10.

Even if these tariffs get paused, as did the ones between the US with Canada and Mexico, that will not be indicative of an easing of this trade war.